President Trump To Attend Event For 75th Anniversary Of D-Day
Wednesday morning marks the start of day three of President Trump's state visit to the UK where he will attend a D-Day anniversary event on the coast.
Day two of President Trump's visit was less ceremonial, more down to business.
Before hosting a dinner for Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and other London notables, President Trump met with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May.
May is leaving her post Friday after failing to get her Brexit plan through parliament.
The president told May the U.S. will support the UK after it leaves the European Union.
Today, President Trump will attend a 75th anniversary D-Day event on the coast, where he will deliver remarks and later meet with American veterans.
Following that, he will head to Ireland where he'll meet with the country's Prime minister before spending the night at his golf club.