Historic C-47 Airplane With Oklahoma Ties Takes Part In D-Day Commemoration
Part of the D-Day commemorations will happen thanks to the work of some Tulsans.
On Wednesday, a formation of 30 C-47 aircraft will fly over the English Channel.
They're retracing the route the same planes used to drop off paratroopers 75-years ago.
The formation will be led by a plane called 'That's All Brother,' which was also the lead aircraft on D-Day.
The plane was built in Douglas' Oklahoma City factory in 1944 and had its radio installed at the company's Tulsa facility.
In February, volunteers at Tulsa Tech's Riverside Campus repaired that radio before the aircraft flew to England.