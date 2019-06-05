The main upper level low of interest is located across the southwestern U.S. Wednesday morning and is projected to move eastward into our area during the next 48 hours bringing increasing chances for showers and storms. While we do have chances later today and this evening for a few storms, the higher chances (confidence and coverage) will remain for Thursday into Friday. The main upper level system is expected to cross north Texas and southern Oklahoma which means most of the severe weather threats may remain to our south, across Texas. There could be a few strong to severe storms across northeastern Oklahoma, but the higher threats will remain heavy downpours and in the impact on saturated soils. The system will be slowly moving across eastern Oklahoma Friday with additional scattered activity before exiting Friday evening into Saturday morning. A few lingering showers will be possible Saturday across far eastern Oklahoma, but the chances will remain low.