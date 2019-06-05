Rain Chances Continue For Green Country
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’re tracking our next incoming system that will bring a few scattered showers and storms into the area today with higher chances Thursday into Friday. A few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will also be possible with this system with the main threat for heavier downpours Thursday into Friday. The system will slowly exit the eastern Oklahoma region Friday evening with a few spotty showers lingering across extreme eastern Oklahoma Saturday.
A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a limited chance for a scattered thunderstorm or two, but pleasant conditions should follow into early next week. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s.
The main upper level low of interest is located across the southwestern U.S. Wednesday morning and is projected to move eastward into our area during the next 48 hours bringing increasing chances for showers and storms. While we do have chances later today and this evening for a few storms, the higher chances (confidence and coverage) will remain for Thursday into Friday. The main upper level system is expected to cross north Texas and southern Oklahoma which means most of the severe weather threats may remain to our south, across Texas. There could be a few strong to severe storms across northeastern Oklahoma, but the higher threats will remain heavy downpours and in the impact on saturated soils. The system will be slowly moving across eastern Oklahoma Friday with additional scattered activity before exiting Friday evening into Saturday morning. A few lingering showers will be possible Saturday across far eastern Oklahoma, but the chances will remain low.
Sunday, a strong cold front will move across northern Oklahoma by the afternoon, but convergence and moisture may be lacking along the boundary. This means we’ll have a slight chance for a few showers or storms, but as the data stands now, widespread storms are unlikely. The data Wednesday morning brings a surface ridge of high pressure across the Midwest early next week with pleasant weather likely across Oklahoma including lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. If this holds, we’ll be getting a nice break for several days next week.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a great day!
Alan Crone