FBI Seeking Serial Bank Robber Known As ‘Sweatpant Bandit’
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking any information that could lead to the arrest of a female bank robbery suspect.
Authorities say she is allegedly tied to five bank robberies across the Oklahoma City metro area.
According to the report, the suspect known as the “Sweatpant Bandit” is believed to be responsible for the following bank robberies:
- December 12, 2018 - MidFirst Bank at 5801 Northwest 39th Expressway, Warr Acres, Oklahoma.
- January 15, 2019 - MidFirst Bank at 3232 South Broadway, Edmond, Oklahoma.
- February 28, 2019 - MidFirst Bank at 3232 South Broadway, Edmond, Oklahoma.
- April 9, 2019 - IBC Bank at 4902 North Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
- May 14, 2019 - Bank of Oklahoma at 10912 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The “Swetpant Bandit” is described to be a white woman, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5’3 to 5’6 tall and approximately 110 pounds. Investigators say she has consistently worn athletic attire during each robbery.
MidFirst Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Individuals with information may call the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at (405) 290-7770. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.