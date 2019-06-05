FAA Grants To Bring Improvements To Oklahoma Airports
TULSA, Oklahoma - Airports in Tulsa and Stillwater will be getting some improvements thanks to recently awarded FAA infrastructure grants.
Richard Lloyd Jones, Jr. Airport in south Tulsa and the Stillwater Regional Airport have received grants worth over $7 million. Tulsa's grant is for surface improvements while Stillwater's is for surface reconstruction. 381 other airports across the country will also be receiving improvements as the FAA awards $840 million in airport infrastructure grants.
“This significant investment in airport improvements at these Oklahoma airports will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
These grants are the first allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States. The starting dates for these projects have not been announced.