News
Silver Alert Issued For Muskogee Man Last Seen At Hospital
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man last seen around 5:30 p.m. June 4 at Saint Francis Muskogee, 300 Rockerfeller.
Jack Byrd is considered endangered because of dementia and a medical condition for which he takes medication.
He's described as a white male wearing a red, blue, white and gray plaid shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes. We are working on getting a photo of him.
If you know where he is, call 911.