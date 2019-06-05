“The patience, professionalism, and excellence of the FBI Special Weapons and Tactics Team were on full display in the arrest of Brian Marshall, a self-described “cop killer.” Marshall was a fugitive from justice hiding in rural northeastern Oklahoma. For more than 40 minutes, an FBI negotiator tried to talk Marshall into surrendering peacefully. Instead, Marshall opened fire on the FBI agents. Marshall was ultimately taken into custody,” said U.S. Attorney Shores. “Today’s change of plea is a culmination of months of diligent work by FBI special agents and federal prosecutors. When criminals shoot at law enforcement, they can expect to receive the full weight of a federal prosecution.”