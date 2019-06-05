Man Pleads Guilty To Assaulting, Attempting To Kill Federal Agents In Delaware County
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says fired his weapon at FBI agents attempting to arrest him in Delaware County, in October 2018, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting federal officers.
Brian Kirk Marshall, 50, of Missouri, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to assaulting federal officers, obstruction of justice by attempting to kill witnesses, and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
“The patience, professionalism, and excellence of the FBI Special Weapons and Tactics Team were on full display in the arrest of Brian Marshall, a self-described “cop killer.” Marshall was a fugitive from justice hiding in rural northeastern Oklahoma. For more than 40 minutes, an FBI negotiator tried to talk Marshall into surrendering peacefully. Instead, Marshall opened fire on the FBI agents. Marshall was ultimately taken into custody,” said U.S. Attorney Shores. “Today’s change of plea is a culmination of months of diligent work by FBI special agents and federal prosecutors. When criminals shoot at law enforcement, they can expect to receive the full weight of a federal prosecution.”
During the plea hearing, Marshall admitted to shooting at FBI agents after the FBI SWAT Team had identified themselves and attempted to call all occupants safely out of the residence. The FBI returned fire, resulting in Marshall surrendering to authorities.
The FBI was attempting to execute a search warrant for Marshall’s Delaware County residence; as well as an arrest warrant for interstate communication of threats Marshall allegedly made, in which he threatened to kill police officers.
Marshall remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while awaiting sentencing which is set for August.