Jenks Administrator Named State Superintendent Of The Year
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators named Dr. Stacey Butterfield as the 2019 Superintendent of the Year at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference on Wednesday.
"I am extremely humbled to receive this award, and I am incredibly grateful to CCOSA and OASA for all they do to support school administrators,” said Dr. Butterfield, who has been Superintendent at Jenks Public Schools since 2013.
“It is an honor to represent my colleagues from around the state who work tirelessly to advocate for public education here in Oklahoma.
Butterfield was nominated and selected by her peers for the award back in April.
“It takes a team of dedicated people to make our districts operate effectively and provide the best educational experience for our students. I am thankful to work with so many talented individuals in Jenks, and around the state, who are committed to ensuring success for all students," Said Butterfield.
To see past Administrator of the Year awardees you can visit the CCOSA website.