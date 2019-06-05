Flooding Delays Webbers Falls School Starting Date
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Webbers Falls Schools start date is being pushed to September due to flood damage.
Up to four feet of water filled the school during the recent flooding ruining the gym floor, electric-outlets, computers, and books.
"I'm so thankful for President Trump and Governor Stitt for declaring the emergency because that will help with funding in rebuilding our school, but with the extent of the damage I fear it's going to be much more than I can get from my insurance company and from that,” said Superintendent Dixie Swearingen.
Swearingen stated the school does have flood insurance. They don’t know the cost of damage yet.
Now the school’s start date won’t be until after Labor Day.