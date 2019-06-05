Tulsa Gets Brownfields Grant To Clean Up Air Force Plant 3
TULSA, Oklahoma - The federal government will pay $500,000 to clean up the last remaining asbestos in a section of Air Force Plant #3. The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday morning an EPA Brownfields Grant was awarded for the project, which will allow the City to market more space for manufacturing.
The City owns the former bomber manufacturing plant and leases the space to manufacturers, including Navistar, which builds school buses. The clean up will allow the City to market another 170,000 square feet of the building. The remaining 90 percent of the building is already leased out.
Tulsa is one of 149 communities awarded the funding as part of a $64.6 million initiative on Brownfields directed at industrial property, where redevelopment is complicated by contamination. The EPA estimates there are 450,000 sites in the country.
"Remediation of asbestos will make more of Air Force Plant 3 available for expansion and job creation," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
"With Navistar, Spirit Aerosystems and Nordam, the tradition continues for Air Force Plant 3 as an important employment center in Tulsa.”
More information on the EPA’s Brownfields Program is here.