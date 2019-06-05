Northeastern Oklahoma Supported By State, Federal Leaders Amid Flooding Emergency
TULSA, Oklahoma - State and federal leaders have been supporting Green Country during this flooding emergency. News On 6 talked with Governor Kevin Stitt and Vice President Mike Pence.
As severe weather bared down on Green Country day after day, state and federal leaders were quickly taking notice.
"I was so proud of Oklahomans and what they did in Tulsa by warning people," said Stitt said.
Stitt, who lived in Jenks, said he's never seen anything like the flooding we've had the past few weeks.
"It was historic floods in the Arkansas River, and Muskogee specifically had a lot of devastation," he said.
Speaking with us one-on-one earlier in the week, Stitt said the state is now in the cleanup phase. In late May, he declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties. He's also been in contact with President Donals Trump throughout the flooding emergency.
"They've asked what they can do to help," Stitt said.
As communities in Muskogee County were forced to evacuate, Stitt met with first-responders there. In Tulsa County, he provided updates at briefings with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management agency.
After touring several impacted areas, Stitt said he's impressed with how Oklahomans have come together.
"Oklahomans step up. And I've heard it all over the state. They want to know where they can invest, where they can, the GoFundMe accounts, to dropping off supplies," said Stitt.
Not only was the governor touring some of the flood damage, but Vice President Mike Pence also came to Oklahoma earlier this week and spoke with some of the victims.
Pence, who was joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, made two stops during his trip to the city on Tuesday.
"I’m just so impressed with the way the food bank has stepped up through this tough weather month," said Pence.
First, he met with volunteers at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Then he traveled to the Town and Country neighborhood in Sand Springs to meet with flood victims, people like Mike Luke, who didn't have flood insurance and said that his house is a total loss.
Pence told News before leaving, Oklahomans have the full support of the federal government.
"We want families to know all across Oklahoma that resources are available to help rebuild your home. Loans are available to help rebuild your businesses, and we're going to continue to provide support," Pence said.
Pence said the federal government is continuing to monitor the situation in Oklahoma, and officials could add more major disaster declarations for more Oklahoma counties.