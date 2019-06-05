News
Clean-Up Underway At USS Batfish Museum
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Clean up operations are underway at the USS Batfish museum.
The submarine started floating during the worst of the flooding over the past. Amazingly it set down upright almost exactly how it needed to. Museum staff says that's because the ballast tanks were filled and kept it balanced.
Staff members are now consulting with engineers to make sure the Batfish is okay. The park is still closed and a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of cleanup and repairs.