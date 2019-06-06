"With a service like Prime Air, we'll be able to order from home and stay home. This saves tremendously on fuel usage and reduces emissions," Wilke said.

Amazon, which has been criticized for not doing more to fight climate change, earlier this year announced plans to make half of all its shipments carbon-neutral by 2030. Along with using drones, it plans to reach that goal by using more solar power and shifting to electric delivery vehicles, among other measures.