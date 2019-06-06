"It would be really cool to be going along your day and randomly stopping by to sync your pet with a stranger for a play date or to send each other items," he told CBS News via email. "As a fan who has been waiting over 10 years for a new tamagotchi in English, I am beyond excited for this release."

Placeres started an Etsy store for tamagotchi accessories late last year. But he had barely any sales until last month, when the toy's maker announced a new version. "We definitely went from our shop sales being nonexistent and having to take down items from our shop that were expiring, to now receiving several inquiries for custom items daily, as well as having multiple orders overnight," he said.

He's not the only one. Tama-Palace, a site for tamagotchi fans, said visits increased 150% last month when the new Tama was announced. The site's owner called it "every Tamagotchi fan's dream."

Tamagotchi On, which retails for $59.99, hits stores July 28. It can be pre-ordered now from Target, Amazon, GameStop and Urban Outfitters.