Tulsa Man Robbed, Forced To Withdraw Money From ATMs
Tulsa Police need your help finding a person of interest in an armed robbery where police say the thief forced someone to take out money from several ATMs.
Officers say no arrests have been made so far, but they hope they're getting closer to finding who did this.
The crime happened on May 23rd, when police say the robber held a man at gunpoint and forced him to ride around to several ATM locations in the area.
Police say, the man was forced to give up his banking information and the robber withdrew money.
Police say the robber let the victim go near 56th Street North and Utica and has not been seen since.
The victim's vehicle was also taken, but officers were able to track it down.
If you know where the person of interest is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.