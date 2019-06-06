News
ORU To Pay More Than $300,000 To Settle Incentive Allegations, Says Allegations Are False
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oral Roberts University will pay more than $300,000 to settle allegations of violating the ban on incentive compensation.
Federal prosecutors say ORU paid recruiting company Joined, Inc. a share of the tuition from students who enrolled.
As part of the settlement, Joined, Inc.'s co-owner will receive $45,000 for being a whistle-blower.
The settlement does not require the university to admit any wrong-doing.
ORU says the allegations are false, and it only settled to end the litigation.