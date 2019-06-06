Unsolved Murder: Family Remembers Tulsa Teenager Murdered 21 Years Ago
TULSA, Oklahoma - June 6th marks 21 years since the unsolved murder of Tulsa teenager Dena Dean.
The Dean family is holding a day long vigil to remember Dena and pray for justice.
The memorial is being held at the Family Fellowship Church : at 6105 West 36th Street in Tulsa.
Her parents and members of the Tulsa County Cold Case Task force will be there.
Dena was last seen at Marvin's grocery store in west Tulsa on June 6, 1998.
Her body was found 6 days later in field not far away.
In December 2017, the cold case task force identified three main suspects: Dena's boyfriend at the time, his father, and uncle. But still no arrests have been made.
Officials are still actively investigating and looking for any new tips that could help close the case.
As for Dena's parents, they say they're only living to find answers.