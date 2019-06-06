Rogers County Offering Help For Flood Victims
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Several Rogers County government offices will be available to assist flood victims Saturday.
The assistance event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Rogers County Courthouse.
Many offices will be contributing to the event such as the County Assessor’s Office, Planning Commission Office, Office of Emergency Management, County Commissioner District Offices, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, and other county members.
It is also possible that many charity organizations such as American Red Cross, several churches, and Claremore’s Light of Hope Organization will be contributing.
In the last assistance event “there were about 60 local families that received guidance, support, and valuable information,” according to the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.