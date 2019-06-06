Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding To Tulsa Streets
TULSA, Oklahoma - As heavy rains move across Tulsa, several streets and major highways are experiencing flooding.
At 11th and Sheridan, at least one car is stuck in flood water.
Eastbound lanes of 244 at Sheridan were closed at one point due to high water, but they are now back open. There were also wrecks on Highway 169 that brought traffic in both directions to a standstill during rush hour.
Tulsa firefighters are trying to clear storm drains in the 6000 block of East Latimer. Many of the storm drains are clogged and backing water up in the area.
A car driving over the storm drain was pushed into a driveway and hit a truck. The woman driving the car was shaken up but expected to be OK.
There was a water rescue at Mohawk and Lewis near Yahola Lake in north Tulsa. A vehicle was washed off the road and into a creek.
Two cars near East 36th Street North and Peoria ended up in a ditch during flash flooding. Both drivers got out safe.