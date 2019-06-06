Garth Brooks And Blake Shelton To Duet On New Song 'Dive Bar'
Get ready for an epic Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton collaboration!
The country music stars will unite for a new duet on a song called "Dive Bar," Brooks exclusively revealed to ET's Nancy O'Dell inside Shelton's bar, Ole Red, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. The song will be on Brooks' upcoming album, Fun.
"Blake and I are getting ready to release a duet in the summer," he shared. "He was fun. He came to the studio and just did a good old summertime anthem. It's called 'Dive Bar' and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it's going to be fun."
Both Brooks and Shelton were born and raised in Oklahoma, which made their voices perfect for mixing. "Sometimes I didn't know if it was me or him, because we're basically raised around the same area, so it was pretty cool," Brooks recalled.
"Dive Bar" is expected to hit country radio on June 18 -- and Brooks is already thinking about a possible music video. "I think we have to [make a music video]!" he said. "I don't know when the last time we did a country music video was, but you don't want to pass this opportunity up. It's going to be fun."
Brooks teased the news on Twitter just before his interview with ET. "Hey @BlakeShelton I heard someone found out what we are DIVING into (HINT). I am going to run down to @NancyOdell at #CMAFest to let the dog out (HINT)!! Here we go, pard! love, g," he wrote.
This isn't the first time the two musicians have worked together. Brooks appeared as an advisor on season 11 of The Voice in 2016.
All this week ET is hosting our nightly broadcast from Nashville. Tune in tonight to watch Garth Brooks co-host and shock country star Chase Rice with the opportunity of a lifetime!