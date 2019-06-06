Oklahoma Flooding 2019: Help Comes Statewide And Nationwide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Help during Oklahoma's time of need has come from every corner of the state as well as other parts of the country.
Neighbors and strangers are helping victims through one of the worst times of their lives.
“I believe we definitely are prepared,” said Sgt. J.C. Newberry of the Oklahoma National Guard. “I feel good about it.”
Help came from the National Guard, securing a Tulsa levee pushed to its limits.
“It’s been really good for the guys to come out and help,” said Thomas Simons, the swift-water team leader.
Swift-water rescue teams traveled 14 hours to help people evacuate in Muskogee,
"We all have to take care of each other and treat each other with that same level of respect and integrity, and that’s why it’s important to us,” said John Legg, Station Chief for Station 1-1 Rescue Lifeline Association.
Strangers put their lives on the line to offer a helping hand, too.
"I've got friends that live in Braggs, and they need supplies. We're going to get them there," said Fort Gibson resident Shane Frix.
Supplies were delivered by boat to those in need, and the call was answered to help make sure victims knew they were not alone.
“It is nice to still see people coming out and dedicating their time. We are happy to be here to help do that effectively," said David Bock with Texas Conservation Corps.