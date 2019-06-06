OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 3-year-old was transported to a local hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday. 

According to police, emergency crews were called to the shooting in the 600 block of Cactus Court. The 3-year-old was found suffering from a non-life threatening wound and was transported from the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 