News
Fort Gibson Church Of Christ Donating To Flood Victims
Thursday, June 6th 2019, 7:42 PM CDT
Updated:
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - The Fort Gibson Church of Christ is helping flood victims by receiving and giving out donations.
They will be giving out boxes filled with food, water, supplies, and will also have clothing. Church members say they've helped more than 60 people within the last few days.
Church members are also asking for cleaning supplies for residents that need help cleaning and repairing their house.
The church is encouraging anyone that needs help or would like to donate to stop by the church.