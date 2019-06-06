News
'Healing The Heartland:' Watch Stories From Our Telethon To Help Oklahoma Flood Victims
When there is a crisis, Oklahomans answer the call for help.
Our neighbors across Northeast Oklahoma are hurting after devastating storms. Thousands of families need help, and News On 6 teamed up with the Red Cross to provide aid.
It will take years for victims to recover, but they have the help of those who donated more than $152,000 during the telethon. That will be combined with other donations made by area businesses.
Here's a look at the stories shared during the "Healing the Heartland" telethon.