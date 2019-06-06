PRESS RELEASE on behalf of Carlton Landing:

Excessive precipitation combined with capacity limitations at the Pittsburg County Rural Water District No. 20 (“District”)’s existing wastewater treatment system, necessitated previous controlled releases from the system in order to prevent one of the treatment system’s lagoons from breaching and causing a total failure of the system. All of the controlled releases were reported to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (“DEQ”) as required by an administrative agreement reached by the District and the DEQ. Although not meeting the levels provided in the District’s DEQ issued OPDES permit, recently obtained water samples from the point at which these releases occurred indicate that water released from the system is actually lower than the ambient conditions in the lake for important markers such as E. coli.

The District is in the process of constructing a new wastewater treatment plant that will provide excess capacity that eliminates the situation described above. The administrative agreement entered into by the District and the DEQ provides a schedule by which the District is to construct and operate this new wastewater treatment plant. The District is in full compliance with the schedule set forth in the agreement. The District’s Engineering Report was approved by DEQ this past March, and the Plans & Specifications for the project are currently under agency review. The District anticipates that the construction of the new plant will be complete well ahead of the completion date (October 1, 2020) identified in the agreement.

On May 18, 2019, the District passed a resolution specifically prohibiting any further releases from the existing system. While awaiting completion of the new Wastewater Treatment Plant, the District will either employ water trucks or use a DEQ permitted land application system to properly dispose of excess water in the existing wastewater treatment system. Once funding is approved, it is anticipated that the land application system will be operational within three to six weeks and will provide sufficient additional capacity to the District’s existing lagoons. Until the land application system is operational, the District will use water trucks to transport excess wastewater from the existing system to the Eufaula Water Treatment Plant for proper disposal.

The District appreciates the efforts of DEQ staff and looks forward to working with the agency in expanding the District’s capacity to treat and properly dispose of wastewater in a manner that furthers the agency and the District’s common goal of protecting Lake Eufaula.