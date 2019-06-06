Near North Fulton and East Pine, water rushed through city streets. Just down the road even more water, stoplights were out and traffic backed up for miles.



"Everybody's okay; my dogs are okay so like I said we are just waiting to make sure the weather is done and then we will start the clean up," said Stephanie Blackstock.



But back near 41st street North and Lewis, Dwight Butler said after seeing this much rain in so little time, he is warning people to pay attention.



"Stop - turn around. It's too late after that," said Butler.



A reminder to turn around and don’t drown if you come to high water.