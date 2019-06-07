Uber Copter is the latest perk the company has unveiled for premium riders, as Uber continues to struggle with lackluster earnings following a dismal IPO debut at $45 a share. Uber shares lost more than 7% in its first day of trading, and it continues to bet on services like Uber Eats in hopes of eventually becoming profitable. Uber last month, for instance, unveiled a "quiet mode" option for riders to discretely request drivers not engage them in conversation during the ride. Shares were back at $45 each on Thursday.