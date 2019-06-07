Customers who purchased the recalled product can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Millions of Americans, or roughly 4 percent of the population, have a food allergy, with nuts among the more common. The issue prompted a years-long campaign to get Southwest Airlines to stop handing out peanuts on its flights, a demand that carrier complied with last summer.