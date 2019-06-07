Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Kicks Off Friday Afternoon
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of Tulsa's most exciting weekends is back.
Tulsa's three-day cycling event, Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, kicks off Friday in the Blue Dome District and brings athletes from around the world to our city.
Friday night, the area along Elgin will be packed with people, music and vendors, as riders race around the Blue Dome District.
The start and finish lines will be at Third Street and Elgin.
Road blocks will start to go up in the area at 7 a.m. Friday.
Elgin will be closed from First Street to Third Street.
Detroit will be closed from First Street to Second Street.
And Second Street will be closed from Detroit to Greenwood.
Saturday, the races will move to the Tulsa Arts District and this will close much of Boston and Cameron from 6 a.m. until 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday, the races will move to Crybaby Hill along Riverside for the all-day event.
The first race of the weekend starts at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
For a full schedule, and more information, click here.