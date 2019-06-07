News
Fort Sill Considered As Emergency Shelter For Undocumented Minors
Friday, June 7th 2019, 10:09 AM CDT
Updated:
COMANCHE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Fort Sill could soon be used as an emergency shelter for thousands of minors illegally in the United states.
Columbus Georgia Ledger-Enquirer reports the Defense Department is considering Fort Sill as one of three bases to house up to 5,000 detainees.
Georgia's Fort Bragg and Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base are the other two.
Shelters closer to the border are currently near or over their capacity as the Border Patrol deals with a surge in illegal crossings.