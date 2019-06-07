Rain and storms are not quite done with eastern Oklahoma, but there are better days ahead!



The slow-moving upper level storm system that triggered significant flooding in northeast Oklahoma on Thursday is steadily moving off to our east today. But, moisture continues to wrap around the backside of that system which will bring additional scattered showers and storms to parts of eastern Oklahoma for our Friday.



Showers have been mostly confined to areas east of Tulsa so far, and additional scattered storms will flare back up this afternoon, again most likely east of Tulsa. Some of these storms through the afternoon and evening will be locally heavy, though not as widespread as Thursday. But localized flooding could again occur later in the day so remain aware!