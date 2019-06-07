Pop-Up Friday Storms Ahead of A Very Warm Weekend
Rain and storms are not quite done with eastern Oklahoma, but there are better days ahead!
The slow-moving upper level storm system that triggered significant flooding in northeast Oklahoma on Thursday is steadily moving off to our east today. But, moisture continues to wrap around the backside of that system which will bring additional scattered showers and storms to parts of eastern Oklahoma for our Friday.
Showers have been mostly confined to areas east of Tulsa so far, and additional scattered storms will flare back up this afternoon, again most likely east of Tulsa. Some of these storms through the afternoon and evening will be locally heavy, though not as widespread as Thursday. But localized flooding could again occur later in the day so remain aware!
If you’re not under a heavy storm it will be a warm and humid one, with areas of sunshine and highs back in the 80s with a northerly breeze. Scattered thunderstorms should quickly diminish later this evening once we lose daytime heating.
Thankfully, drier conditions are expected for a good portion of the weekend! It will be very warm and humid on Saturday with highs well into the mid to upper 80s, and with light winds we won’t have much of a cooling breeze. Stay hydrated!
A cold front moves into Green Country on Sunday, and out ahead of that front another batch of rain and a few storms looks to quickly sweep across the state. At this time it looks like the higher rain chances will be in central and western Oklahoma, but a few showers and storms could make their way into eastern Oklahoma Sunday morning.
Behind that front, some extremely pleasant weather will settle in! Lows look to dip back into the 50s early next week, with highs closer to 80 degrees. Drier air behind that front will lead to much more comfortable humidity levels and will also help keep rain chances fairly low into the first half of next week, which certainly is great news!
I hope you have a wonderful Friday, Green Country!
