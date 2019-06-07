Police Investigating Owasso Home Invasion After 12-Year-Old Awakes Screaming
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Police are investigating the home invasion of one Owasso family after a person broke into their daughter’s bedroom at The Greens Apartments.
Police said they received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. after a 12-year-old girl woke up screaming to find a person standing over her while in bed.
When her parents checked on her the person had fled through the bedroom window.
Police said nobody was harmed but there was evidence found inside and outside of the home indicating that the invasion took place.
“Be extra cautious right now because it's very concerning,” said Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff. “It’s obviously frightening to this family and frightening to any family who hears about this story”.
After the call police searched the surrounding areas with officers as well as conducting a K-9 search yet were unable to find the invader.
Police are looking into possible surveillance of the area and want to remind people to lock their doors and windows.
Police also ask anyone that might have information to give them a call at (918)-227-2244.