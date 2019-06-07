Tulsa Jury Recommends 195 Years For Man Found Guilty Of Child Sexual Abuse
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa jury recommended 195 years in prison for a man found guilty of five counts of child sexual abuse and one count of child neglect.
Wayne Lee Allen's trial lasted 4 days.
Prosecutors say the children, who were relatives, endured years of repeated physical and sexual abuse.
Allen was charged in September 2018 after police were alerted by several children, court documents state. When officers went to his home, they found buckets throughout the house that were being used for toilets. Officers say the home smelled so bad, it was difficult to walk through.
Prosecutor Stephanie Jacoby said the two children were forced to live in unspeakable conditions and the sexual abuse was the worst she's ever presented to a jury.
She says the victims are now in an amazing foster situation and can rest assured, knowing Allen can never victimize them again.