President Trump Tweets That Deal With Mexico Will Avoid Tariffs
WASHINGTON - President Trump tweeted Friday night that a deal had been signed with Mexico to avoid tariffs that were set to start Monday. The State Department will release the details of the agreement, but Mr. Trump said that Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to ... stem the tide of migration."
"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," the president tweeted Friday night.
"The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to...stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!"
The announcement avoids what many economists and Republicans predicted would be damaging to the U.S. economy.
But a deal was far from certain, with the White House failing to publicly identify what targets Mexico needed to meet, and insisting what Mexico was offering was insufficient.
For months, Mr. Trump has expressed his frustration over illegal immigration levels and looked for ways to stem the tide, as he tried to keep his campaign promise to build a border wall and handle illegal immigration more effectively than his predecessors. But those attempts have been fraught with hurdles, both legal and political, with the 2020 presidential election around the corner.