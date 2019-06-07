Police: Man Having 'Mental Episode' Shot Multiple Times, Dies In NW OKC
OKC police are investigating after a man shot multiple times died Friday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 7400 block of Northwest 10th Street, just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim laying on the ground near a silver vehicle.
Officers said a man was running from the scene and believe it was the gunman.
According to police, the victim was “having a mental episode” and kicked out his own windshield. He then, walked to another vehicle and attempted to kick the mirror. The occupants of that vehicle got out, and the victim was shot at least three times.
Police said the details surrounding the suspect are minimal. They said he is reportedly a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white T-shirt.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.