Sand Springs Volunteers Working To Clean Up Chase Park
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Citizens are coming together to help clean up after historic flooding left its mark on northeast Oklahoma.
Volunteers made their way to Case Park in Sand Springs Saturday morning where there is still a lot of work to do. The plan is to have around 500 volunteers at the 120-acre park.
The cleanup event is being put on by the Sand Springs local church network and the City of Sand Springs and is open to any volunteers. The plan is to split the volunteers into several teams to cover the large park. Groups will relocate all the metal bleachers that washed away, pick of tree debris, sweeping and blowing off sidewalks as well as pressuring washing.
All of the volunteers are strongly urged to wear the proper gear like work boots, heavy leaver gloves, as well as a hat and sunscreen. Organizers are saying that volunteers don't need to bring anything but those who are able and willing to bring and use small chainsaws or leaf blowers are greatly needed.
If you are interested in helping organizers will be out from 8 till noon on Saturday.