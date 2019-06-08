



Calm weather sticks around tonight, with thunderstorms flaring up well north of Oklahoma across Kansas overnight. This activity is expected to steadily weaken as it drops southeast Sunday morning, but we could see some remnant scattered showers or a couple of heavy downpours make it into eastern Oklahoma Sunday morning. We’re expecting most showers or downpours on Sunday to be fairly brief.



Outside of any downpours, it’ll be another very warm one on Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper 80s areawide. A strong cold front will push into northeast Oklahoma by late afternoon and early evening Sunday, and a few more isolated showers may briefly develop as that front moves in.



But behind that front, some extremely pleasant weather will settle in! We’ll see lows dipping back into the 50s next week, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Drier air behind that front will also lead to much more comfortable humidity levels and will also help keep rain chances fairly low into the first half of next week, which will certainly be a big help as we try to dry out!