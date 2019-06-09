News
Tulsa Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 75-Year-Old Man
Sunday, June 9th 2019, 7:31 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA - The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man Sunday.
According to the report, Clark Coble was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of W. Admiral.
Coble is reportedly wearing a short sleeved yellow shirt, khaki pants and no shoes.
Officials said Coble is also known as "Corkie" he is described as a white male, is 5'9' and 235 pounds. He walks like a hunch back, may have a bandaged left foot, has dementia and other medical issues, police said.
If you see Coble you're asked to contact police immediately.