OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified a homicide victim.

According to friends and family, Selena Escalera-Pacheco was reportedly stabbed to death Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of W. I-240 Service Road.

Police said Escalera-Pacheco's death is consistent with homicide.  

No arrest have been made at this time. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200. 