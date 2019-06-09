News
Police Identify Woman Reportedly Stabbed To Death In Oklahoma City
Sunday, June 9th 2019, 9:40 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified a homicide victim.
According to friends and family, Selena Escalera-Pacheco was reportedly stabbed to death Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officers were called around 3 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of W. I-240 Service Road.
Police said Escalera-Pacheco's death is consistent with homicide.
No arrest have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.