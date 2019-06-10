However, experts say the benefit is unlikely to take off until it becomes tax-advantaged for businesses to implement them for their own employees. A bill in Congress called the Employer Participation in Repayment Act would make employer-based student loan debt repayment of up to $5,250 per year tax-free. While the bill has broad support from both Democrats and Republicans, it's stuck in the Senate as part of a larger tax-law package that has yet to be introduced for a vote.