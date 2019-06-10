Tulsa Police Investigate Apartment Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for the person they believe broke into an apartment complex near 61st and Memorial Sunday night.
Police say they were told an intruder kicked open the front door of an apartment, and one of the residents inside grabbed a gun and fired shots.
Police say they got several calls about shots fired at the Silver Springs Apartments just before midnight.
When they got to the scene, they found no evidence that anyone was hurt.
Police say they were told there were one or more people outside the apartment and then all of a sudden someone kicked open the door.
Police say one of the four people inside the apartment heard the break in, armed himself while upstairs, and then when he came downstairs he fired several shots at the intruder.
Officers say they the intruder, or intruders, ran off and right now they don't have a good description.
Right now, police are calling this a first degree burglary.