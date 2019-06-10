Meanwhile, Mexico has agreed to accelerate its national guard presence on the southern border starting Monday. It's also agreed to expand a program requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims are being processed. The administration claims those stipulations are all new, but former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had announced that asylum plan last December.

In addition, Mr. Trump claimed that Mexico has agreed to buy American farm goods, a suggestion Mexico's ambassador to the U.S. neither confirmed or denied during an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday.

"It is our understanding that without tariffs and with USMCA ratification, there will be an increased rate, both in agricultural products and manufacturing products," Martha Bárcena Coqui said.

Both governments have imposed a 90-day window to see if the measures are effective at tempering concerns along the border.