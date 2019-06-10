News
Tulsa Firefighters Free Woman Trapped In SUV After Hitting Trash Truck
Monday, June 10th 2019, 8:10 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters freed a woman trapped in her SUV after a collision with a trash truck. It happened Monday morning at 99th and Memorial.
The SUV was lodged between the front and rear wheels of the truck.
TFD brought out a rescue crew and used the jaws of life to pry open part of the woman's vehicle and pull her from the SUV. Crews say she was very shaken up.
The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.