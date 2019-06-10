Sweet Thai Glazed Salmon With Sticky Rice, Sautéed Snap Peas & Asian Slaw
Wyndham Tulsa Chef Isaiah Loera shares a recipe for Sweet Thai Glazed Salmon w/ Sticky Rice, Sautéed Snap Peas & Asian Slaw.
1 8oz portion of Fresh Atlantic Salmon or Sockeye
1 ½ cup of Jasmine Rice
1 cup of fresh Snap Peas
1 oz. of Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, shredded carrot and red julienned bell pepper, scallions
2 oz. of sesame oil
1 cup rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons white sugar
3oz of Thai chili sauce
1oz sweet soy sauce
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
Pinch of mixed sesame seed for garnish
Directions:
Cook jasmine in rice cooker and once complete add sugar and rice vinegar to make sticky rice. Set aside
Take salmon and season with salt and pepper, drizzle of sesame oil. Place salmon in sauté pan and sear to temp. Of 125 degrees and up. Combine Thai chili and sweet soy in a bowl and whisk. Once salmon is to temp add sauce and glaze on both sides.
In a hot sauté pan place the snap peas and drizzle of oil, pinch of salt and pepper, cook until slightly soft
Combine Napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, scallions in a non-reactive bowl with rice wine vinegar and sugar.
Place down bed of sticky rice, lay salmon over the bed, snap peas to the side and top with Asian slaw and sesame seed.