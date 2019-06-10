Suspect Fired Gun At Passing Vehicles Before Officer-Involved Shooting In NE OKC, Police Say
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on an interstate highway in northeast Oklahoma City.
The shooting happened Monday morning on Interstate 35 near NE 10th Street.
Police were called in reference to a man shooting at vehicles driving on I-35. Two vehicles were shot at but no one in vehicles were injured, police said.
When officers arrived, a man put down a firearm and raised his hands in the air before he tried to pick up the gun again. Two officers fatally shot the man when he tried to pick up the gun again, police said.
Both officers, who were not injured in the incident, have been placed on administrative leave and the department is reviewing the bodycam video.
No names have been released as of Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 are closed at NE 23rd Street while officials investigate.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.