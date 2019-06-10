News
Bartlesville Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend, Police Say
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A Bartlesville man is in jail after police say he stabbed his girlfriend several times.
Police say Ronald Garland Muirheid, 41, had already run off when officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of SE Nowata Road early Monday morning. Officers there found a woman with stab wounds in her stomach and cuts on her face. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police found Muirheid a short time later and arrested him on complaints of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse.
Roommates of the couple described to police a history of domestic abuse between the two.