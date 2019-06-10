Helicopter Crashes Into Midtown Manhattan Building
A helicopter crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York City Fire Department. The crash reportedly sparked a two-alarm fire at the building, located at 787 7th Avenue, between 51st and 52nd Streets.
One person was aboard the helicopter. The NYFD said the pilot was killed in helicopter crash at a Manhattan skyscraper.
A New York City Police Department source told CBS News that the helicopter crash-landed on the roof but did not go into the building.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the scene and told CBS New York that it appeared to be an emergency landing.
"There was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," Cuomo said. "There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof ... The fire department believes the fire is under control. There may be casualties involved with people who were in the helicopter."
Cuomo also said the incident does not appear to be terror-related.
"If you're a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11... so as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes. But there's no indication that that is the case," Cuomo said.
This is a developing story.