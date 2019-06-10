The EU's measure affects a range of plastic products for which reasonable alternatives exist, from straws to earbuds, starting in just 18 months. Disposable utensils would not be completely off-limits, but the EU measure calls for them to be made of sustainable materials when possible. The approved EU legislation also sets a goal of having plastic bottles 90 percent recycled by 2025 and to cut litter from the 10 items that turn up in oceans most often in half.