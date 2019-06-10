News
Federal Assistance Granted For 7 More Oklahoma Counties
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - FEMA has approved Governor Kevin Stitt's request for disaster assistance for seven more counties in Oklahoma that were affected by the recent severe storms and flooding.
The new counties include Canadian, Creek, Logan, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, and Washington counties.
Muskogee, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties have already been approved assistance.
To apply for disaster assistance individuals and business owners may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA will also have Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams on site in the declared counties listed above to help people register for FEMA aid.