News
Wanted Gang Member Believed To Be In Tulsa, U.S. Marshals Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this Monday's Most Wanted Suspect.
Roy Summers Junior is a convicted felon wanted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. Summers has a violent history including robbery, arson, burglary, larceny, stolen vehicles dangerous drugs, and obstruction of police.
He is a certified 107 Hoover Crip gang member. Summers is believed to be living in the Tulsa metro area and might be with family and or friends.
If you know where he could be, call U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.